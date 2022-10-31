World Cup 2022: Joseph Paintsil hopes to be named in Ghana's final squad

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil is hopeful of making Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Paintsil, 24, has been named in the provisional squad for the global showpiece in Qatar following his breathtaking displays in the Belgian Jupiler League.

The talented wideman put up Man of the Match performance in Genk's 3-1 win over KV Mechelen where he scored and created an assist for the league leaders.

"I hope to be among the 26 in the final selection," he said as quoted by voetbalkrant.com.

"It will be announced within a week or so. My goal and my assist may also be important with a view to the World Cup."

The in-form Ghanaian wideman has enjoyed an explosive start to the season, notching six goals and providing four assists in the Belgian Jupiler League.

If named in the final Ghana squad, Paintsil will be one of the huge weapons that could be unleashed by coach Otto Addo.

The four-time African champions are housed in Group H where they will battle Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.