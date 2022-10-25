World Cup 2022: Kurt Okraku insists Ghana will be ready for tournament

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has reiterated the Black Stars' desire to shine at the 2022 World Cup, insisting that the team will be ready.

Okraku was speaking at Jubilee House when he led a delegation of GFA Executives to present the official Black Stars kit to President Nana Akufo-Addo and seek his blessings and support ahead of World Cup.

‘’Mr. President, on March 29, we embarked on a very difficult journey to Abuja to play against rivals Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs and thanks to our intangible assets, our dear nation is among the 32 teams that would play at the World Cup in Qatar’’ President Simeon-Okraku said.

‘’Through the support of our sector minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), we are working hard to give the team the best of preparations for the World Cup’’.

‘’Our plan is to open our training camp in Abu Dhabi on November 10 where the team will camp for about nine days before we depart for the tournament’’.

‘’The Black Stars will play against Switzerland in our final preparatory match on November 17, before we depart for Doha the next day for the World Cup’’.

‘’Mr. President, I must say that we greatly appreciate the support from your good self and the government throughout this journey and would like to assure you that Ghana will be ready for mundial come November 2022’’.

‘’The technical team will be ready, the staff will be ready, the players will be ready and Ghana will be ready’’ he added.

The Black Stars are paired in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Ghana will open her campaign against Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.