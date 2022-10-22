World Cup 2022: Losing qualifying spot to Ghana breaks my heart - Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis

Nigerian football has not been successful in recent years, according to striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The Super Eagles lost to their West African rivals Ghana in the third round of the African qualifiers, and as a result, were unable to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg match in Kumasi, the Super Eagles were unable to capitalise on home field advantage in Abuja, where they settled for a 1-1 draw, allowing the Black Stars to advance on the basis of away goals.

And the 24-year-old striker, who is currently playing for promoted Premier League team Nottingham Forest, has admitted that the Super Eagles have been struggling despite having quality players.

“A lot of people ask me that and I don’t really want to answer because it breaks my heart. I really wanted to go to the World Cup for the country,” Dennis told SuperSport as quoted by Punch.

“Because Nigerian football for the past few years hasn’t been doing good. We’ve been struggling but we have a lot of quality players, very good players.

“You could see the disappointment in the fans when we didn’t qualify. They broke into the stadium. That’s people that are passionate about football. It’s really heartbreaking and something I’m trying to forget about. It just stays in my head.”