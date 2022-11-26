World Cup 2022: Matt Upson reacts to Mohammed Salisu's penalty challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo

Former West Ham United defender Matt Upson has spared praise for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu after he was adjudged to have fouled superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for a penalty.

Salisu was adjudged to have tackled the Portuguese superstar inside the box - leading to a controversial penalty call from American referee Ismail Elfath.

The Portuguese fell to the ground following a tackle from Mohammed Salisu. The referee awarded a penalty to Portugal and there was no subsequent VAR check.

"He's good at that (Mohammed) Salisu, isn't he? That's one of his key points about him," he said. "He gets his body in the way and he commits as a defender," Matt Upson said.

“Sometimes his positioning and decision making, I think you can maybe catch him out, but in terms of getting blocks in, he is excellent."

"His (Ronaldo's) expression says it all, he is not happy he hasn't made better contact and he gets up so well," Upson continued.

"But it is almost a little bump from (Mohammed) Salisu and I think (Cristiano) Ronaldo knows that if he commits to that and if he gets the right contact on that, he gets that on target. He has one or two strides on Salisu there."

Salisu and Ghana will return to action on Monday, November 28, when they face South Korea in their second group match.