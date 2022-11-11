World Cup 2022: Meet the five African referees who will be in Qatar

FIFA released a list of 129 match officials for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with 18 match officials chosen from Africa.

The continent has six referees, 10 assistant referees and two video match officials overseeing the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

With the tournament starting in nine days, we look at the six centre-referees.

Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal): Ghanaians are familiar with the official because he officiated the Black Stars' 1-0 victory over South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. He was in charge of several matches at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda) - Mukansanga never stops writing history. She is one of the first women to officiate at the men's World Cup and the first woman from her native Rwanda to officiate at the FIFA Women's World Cup. She was also the first woman to officiate at the African Cup of Nations.

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia) – Sikazwe has an impressive résumé. He officiated the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup final, the 2017 AFCON final, and will officiate the 2018 World Cup as the first Zambian referee to do so. He is, however, perhaps best known for incorrectly signalling full-time in the 85th and 89th minutes of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group stage match between Tunisia and Mali. Later, it was discovered that he had experienced heat stroke and revealed after the tournament that he could have died.

Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia) – Following Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, this will be the highly-rated referee’s third World Cup appearance.

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria) – The 2020 CAF Champions League final between Egyptian teams Zamalek and Al Ahly, which the 37-year-old Algerian refereed saw two players receive red cards and five receive yellow cards.

Victor Gomes (South Africa) – He is regarded as one of the top African referees. Gomes was in charge of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final and sternly told Egyptian superstar Mohammed Salah to stop complaining before sarcastically offering him his whistle.