World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus among 10 youngsters tipped to shine in Qatar

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is expected to shine at the 2022 World Cup, which will get underway on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar.

The 22-year-old is one of 10 young players Sporza, a multimedia brand of Belgian public-service radio and television network VRT specifically for coverage of sporting events, has predicted will have a successful tournament.

Their website wrote, "His youth comrades have long called him the 'Alcantara' of the team, but the 22-year-old Ghanaian really broke through at Ajax this season."

"Kudus started his career as a distributor in midfield, but Alfred Schreuder converted him into a (false) number 9."

"He proves that the Ghanaian still feels comfortable in midfield by regularly claiming the ball deeper in the field and distributing the game from there."

"In recent months he has also scored at the pace of an experienced striker. He scored five goals in five starts in the Champions League, including goals against Napoli and Liverpool."

No doubt Kudus is one of Ghana's key players and was rested in the pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

He is expected back in the starting line up for Thursday's opener against Portugal in Doha.