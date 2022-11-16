World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus declares Black Stars ready for Switzerland friendly

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus says the team is ready for the friendly game against Switzerland ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana face the European side on Thursday in Abu Dhabi in their last pre-World Cup game which will kickoff at 10 an local time.

Speaking to Ghana Football Association media, Kudus revealed the team is prepared for Thursday’s encounter.

“Preparation has been good since we came,” he said.

“The whole team looks ready and fit [for Switzerland game]. We will go tomorrow and give our beat before the World Cup.”

Black Stars have been training in Abu Dhabi since Tuesday and sources have revealed that players are enjoying the peaceful atmosphere.

The Black Stars will play their first World Cup game on Thursday, November 24, against Portugal.

Four days later, Black Stars will return to action against South Korea before their last group game against Uruguay on December 2.