World Cup 2022: Mohammed Salisu set for Son Heung-Min battle as Ghana take on South Korea

Mohammed Salisu is set for a showdown with Son Heung-Min as Ghana battle South Korea in their second group match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two Premier League stars will reignite their rivalry on the international stage when the African giants take on the Asian powerhouse at the Education City Stadium.

Salisu, who plays for Southampton has faced off with the Tottenham Hotspur forward in the Premier League.

The two players will renew their rivalry when they take to the field to represent their respective countries in Doha.

Salisu scored an own goal and got sent off following a tackle on Son Heung-Min during an English Premier League match at the St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2021.

The Southampton centre-back is expected to provide cover for the Ghanaians as they on the marauding South Korean side on Monday.

The Ghanaian boasts of tremendous physical strength but will have to work on his stability and impetuous play.

The former Real Valladolid defender has a record of being beaten by Son Heung-Min severally.

But the dynamics and scenarios are different as the Ghanaian defender prepares to face his rival at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana are rocked-bottom in Group H after their 3-2 defeat to Portugal while South Korea are tied one apiece with Uruguay on the table.