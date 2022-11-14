GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Morocco attacking midfielder Amine Harit ruled out of tournament with serious injury on Sunday

Morocco midfielder Amine Harit has his dream of playing at the World Cup dashed off after sustaining a serious injury on Sunday, seven days before the tournament.

Harit was playing his last game for Olympique Marseille before the international break against AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1 when he was severely injured, ruling him out of the World Cup.

It is a big blow for Harit and Morocco after he was Included in coach Walid Regragui's final 26-man squad that was announced last Friday.

It was an unpleasant sight on the night at the Stade Louis II as the Moroccan went out on a stretcher on the hour mark after a heavy knee collision with Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been in decent form for Marseille and was tipped to be a key member of the Morocco's participation in World Cup.

Harit has made 10 appearances in the Ligue 1 and has also played 6 matches and scored once and set up other two goals in the UEFA Champions League this campaign.

The Atlas Lions are drawn in Group F where they will face Belgium, Croatia and Canada.

