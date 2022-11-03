World Cup 2022: MTN sponsorship for Black Stars timely and significant – Sports Minister

The MTN sponsorship of the Black Stars, according to Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif is timely and significant and will help the team's preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

The deal was sealed on Thursday, November 3 at the Ghana Football Association Headquarters in Accra. The sponsorship deal is worth a staggering $2 million, a massive financial boost to the team as they prepare to take on the rest of the world in Qatar.

‘’This support is timely and will significantly boost the Black Stars preparations towards achieving our target of going all the way in Qatar’’ the Yagaba-Kubore lawmaker said.

‘’As I have often said, there is a direct correlation between corporate sponsorship and performance in sports and in this case, the Black Stars’’.

‘’Ghana’s historic qualification and performances at the FIFA World Cup since 2006, have largely been enhanced by the support of corporate Ghana. I am confident that this latest show of faith by MTN will motivate the team to Qatar and beyond’’.

‘’It is also important for this huge investment to be put to a judicious use so that it will make the desired impact on the team’’ he added.

Ghana's first match in Qatar is against Portugal. Following that, they will face South Korea and Uruguay to conclude group stage.