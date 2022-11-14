World Cup 2022: Mubarak Wakaso misses out on Ghana's final 26-man squad

Mubarak Wakaso has been left out of Ghana's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after Baba Iddrisu was ruled out of the tournament.

The chances of the 32-year-old was hoping to profit from an injury to the Real Mallorca midfielder.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported on Sunday that the 26-year-old Baba Iddrisu will miss the global tournament with an injury.

The situation has presented the chance for the K.A.S. Eupen to sneak into the final 26-man squad.

Wakaso appears to have lost steam but his combative style of play and commitment to the national team but did not swing in his favour to replace the injured La Liga star.

The former Espanyol and Villareal powerful midfielder has vast experience.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.