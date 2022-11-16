World Cup 2022: My first aim is to survive from the group stage – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has set his sights on qualifying from Group H for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in a difficult group, with the Black Stars not among the favourites to advance.

"This is difficult and we would take it step by step. My first aim is to survive from the group stage. We have a strong squad, and I believe in the team to do well," Addo said.

The two countries with the most points will advance to the next round of competition.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before facing Uruguay four days later and facing South Korea in the final group game on December 2.

The four-time African champions face Switzerland in a friendly on Thursday.