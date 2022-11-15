World Cup 2022: ‘My mum and dad were crying’ – Antoine Semenyo reveals after making Ghana's squad

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo has revealed his mother and father's reactions to his selection to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While the 22-year-old was overjoyed after receiving confirmation from Black Stars coach Otto Addo that he was a member of the squad, his parents couldn't hold back their tears.

Semenyo was born in London, and it has always been his dream to play for his parents' country. His exploits at Bristol City earned him the opportunity earlier this year.

Despite having only played three matches, Semenyo has earned the trust of the Black Stars technical team and has been named to the 26-man squad for Qatar.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It feels so real. I received a call on Monday saying that I have been selected, I was rolling around in the house, and I was excited,” he told Bristol City's media channel.

“My family is just excited as I am, my mom was crying, and my dad was crying, so it was big for them just like it is for me.”

The player will join the Black Stars camp which commenced on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.