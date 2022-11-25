World Cup 2022: NBA star reacts to Inaki Williams' slip during Portugal clash

New Orleans Pelicans point guard, José Alvarado has reacted to Inaki Williams' fall in the final minute of Ghana's World Cup group opener against Portugal.

The Athletic Club forward had the chance to earn Ghana a point after Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa mistakenly left the ball without knowing the the striker was behind, but the 28-year-old slipped to miss the opportunity.

Alvarado took to Twitter to share his opinion saying he loved it.

"Did he just try to do the move in the World Cup? I love it!!!," he wrote on Twitter.

Inaki Williams was making his fourth appearance for Ghana since switch nationalities to play for the country of his parents.

The Black Stars will next face South Korea in their second group game before rounding up with the match against Uruguay.

Ghana have only failed to make it beyond the group stage only once after they were eliminated at the World Cup in 2014.