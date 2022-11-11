World Cup 2022: Netherlands name Jeremie Frimpong in final squad; Brian Brobbey dropped

Ghana's chances of acquiring Jeremie Frimpong have all but vanished as a result of the Netherlands' decision to include the highly-rated defender in their World Cup squad.

The right-back is travelling to Qatar with the Netherlands and has a good chance of playing, effectively ruling him out of playing for Ghana.

Meanwhile, forward Brian Brobbey, who is also of Ghanaian descent, did not make coach Louis van Gaal's squad announced on Friday.

FINISHED: Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong named in Netherlands final squad for 🚨🇳🇱 #WorldCup2022 . No chance of him playing for 🇬🇭 Ghana in future. Brian Brobbey, also of Ghanaian descent, is dropped which means he still has the chance of playing for #BlackStars in future. pic.twitter.com/fk8ReJN8vc — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) November 11, 2022

Ghana never hid their desire for Frimpong who has Ghanaian roots through his mother.

They made several contacts, but Frimpong ignored all, insisting he only wanted to represent the Netherlands.

The 21-year-old was set to make his senior team debut in March 2022, but a syndesmotic ligament tear prevented him from doing so.

Frimpong has five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, mostly as a right-back but also as a right-wing-back.

The World Cup will start on November 20 and Netherlands will play Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador in the group stage while Ghana have dates with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.