World Cup 2022: Nico Williams eyes place in Spain team for the tournament

Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams is hoping to make manager Luis Enrique's final team for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 20-year-old winger has been named in La Furia Roja's 55-man preliminary squad for the tournament.

However, the squad will be pruned to a 26-man team for the competition next month.

Having made his Spain debut against Switzerland and following it up with an assist in the Nations League against Portugal, the Athletic Bilbao star is one of the youngsters expected to make the trip to Qatar.

"First, I hope I can go. I don't know if I'll go, but with work I think the results will come and hopefully I'll go," says Nico in an interview on Dazn.

"Many of the family would go with me because they grew up in Ghana, but the success of either of us is a joy. The one who would have the worst time would be our mother, who would have a divided heart, " added the winger, who expects to join his brother Inaki at World Cup.

Williams has been in fine form this season, scoring three goals in 11 La Liga games.