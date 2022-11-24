GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: No penalty – Alan Shearer disagrees with decision against Ghana in Portugal defeat

Published on: 24 November 2022
World Cup 2022: No penalty – Alan Shearer disagrees with decision against Ghana in Portugal defeat

Premier League legend Alan Shearer disagrees with the penalty awarded to Portugal in Thursday's 2022 World Cup match against Ghana.

The contentious decision aided the former European champions' 3-2 victory over the Black Stars at Stadium 974.

Portugal dominated possession but had nothing to show for it until Mohammed Salisu was adjudged to have fouled Ronaldo in the box in the 63rd minute.

Although replays showed that Salisu got to the ball first and did not trip Ronaldo, American referee Ismail Elfath insisted without consulting the VAR monitor.

Ronaldo converted the penalty, and after that, both sides scored two goals apiece as Portugal got off to a winning start, leaving Ghana in a difficult position to advance to the knockout stages.

The decision elicited several reactions, including Shearer, who tweeted "No" in response to a BBC Sport question about whether the decision was correct.

Ghana return to action on Monday against South Korea, who drew 0-0 with Uruguay.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more