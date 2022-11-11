World Cup 2022: No player in Bulgarian topflight league including Bernard Tekpetey will appear in Qatar

Bernard Tekpetey and players in the Bulgarian topflight league will not make an appearance at the World Cup in Qatar.

For the first time since 1990, no player from the big clubs in Bulgaria were called up by their national team.

Tekpetey, who is having a good campaign with Ludogorets was not named in the 55-man squad of Ghana. He will therefore miss the tournament.

Polish forward Jakob Piotrowski was also not included in the team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Four years ago, Jacek Goralski of Ludogorets and Holmar Ejolofsson of Levski represented Poland and Iceland respectively. In 2014, Rais Mboli featured for Algeria in Brazil while playing for Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

Tekpetey was one of the players tipped to play at the World Cup, having scored seven goals in 14 matches in the Liga 1.

He last played for the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.