World Cup 2022: Nordsjaelland star Ernest Nuamah named in Ghana's provisional squad 

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah in his 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup.

The youngster is among the debutantes named in the provisional list for the tournament.

Ernest Nuamah has been in fine form this season for Nordsjaelland in the Danish top-flight league.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in 14 appearances for Nordsjaelland.

Coach Otto Addo recently visited Nordsjaelland where he met former teammate Michael Essien.

Addo was an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland before he left for the Dortmund job.

The Black Stars coach had some interactions with the youngster on his visit to the club.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to submit his final squad to FIFA on November 10, 2022.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the tournament.

The Black Stars play Portugal in their first opening game on November 24.