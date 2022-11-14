World Cup 2022: Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori confirmed injured, ruled out of tournament

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been ruled out of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as coach Otto Addo names his final 26-man squad without the Orlando Pirates shot-stopper.

It's a massive blow for the shot-stopper who was aiming to make his World Cup appearance.

Top officials of South African giants Orlando Pirates have confirmed to GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively that the former Wa All Stars and Maritzburg United gloveman won't recover in time from the injury to make the squad.

This means Otto Addo cannot count on Richard Ofori in the global tournament which starts on November 20.

Ofori was withdrawn from Orlando Pirates' Carling Black Label match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Ofori was part of the 55-man provisional squad that Addo announced last week.

The 29-year-old was competing with Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Joe Wollacott for the number one spot in Ghana's squad.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.