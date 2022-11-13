World Cup 2022: Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori ruled out of tournament - EXCLUSIVE

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been ruled out of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively report.

It's a massive blow for the shot-stopper who was aiming to make his World Cup appearance.

Top officials of South African giants Orlando Pirates have confirmed to GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively that the former Wa All Stars and Maritzburg United gloveman won't recover in time from the injury to make the squad.

This means Otto Addo cannot count on Richard Ofori in the global tournament which starts on November 20.

Ofori was withdrawn from Orlando Pirates' Carling Black Label match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Ofori is part of the 55-man provisional squad that Addo announced last week.

The 29-year-old is competing with Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Joe Wollacott for the number one spot in Ghana's squad.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.