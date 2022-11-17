World Cup 2022: Otto Addo admits Black Stars have a lot to do

Head coach of the Black Otto Addo has claimed his team needs to work on some departments before the start of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana come up against Switzerland in their final preparation game before the World Cup in Qatar, with the fixture coming off on Thursday, November 17 in Abu Dhabi.

Addressing the media ahead of the friendly, the gaffer disclosed that though the team is ready for the World Cup, there is still work to be done.

“We still have a lot of work to do. Surely we analyze Switzerland so we have to adapt to their style because depending on their system there are different positions we need to take and different gaps we have to use,” he said.

“But we are prepared and it will be a very good preparation for the World Cup.”

Addo and his charges will hope to beat the underdog tag and at least qualify from Group H where they are pitted against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.