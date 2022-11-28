World Cup 2022: Otto Addo delighted to reconnect with South Korea's Son Heung-min

Otto Addo is looking forward to rekindling a long-standing friendship with Son Heung-min when Ghana and South Korea face off in the World Cup on Monday at the Education Stadium.

Ghana, who were defeated by Portugal in their opening game, are looking for their first points in Group H against the Koreans, who drew 0-0 with Uruguay.

When Son arrived at Hamburg SV aged 16 in 2009, the German-born Ghanaian coach was in charge of the club's Under-19s, and the teenager made an immediate impression.

"I really liked his character, he was a very hard-working player. I was the one who proposed him to the first team," said Addo on Sunday.

At age 18, Son signed a professional contract and soon after became the youngest Bundesliga goal scorer for Hamburg. In 2013, Son transferred to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal reportedly worth 10 million euros.

Since then, the Korean attacker has represented his nation in three World Cups and has appeared in more than 200 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur. He won the Premier League golden boot last season.

"He became so good because he worked hard for it. He’s gone on to have a great career and I’m happy he is healthy and able to play against us but we will stop him together as a team," added Adoo.

The Koreans are level on one point with Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana are currently second in the standings, but another defeat would see them eliminated from the World Cup.