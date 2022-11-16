World Cup 2022: Otto Addo describes Ghana’s game against Portugal as decisive

Ghana coach Otto Addo said the first game against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup will be decisive.

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.

“We’re going up against three strong opponents and we could lose all three games or win all three,” the gaffer told FIFA in an interview.

“It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team. We need to play intelligent football, exploit our opponents’ weaknesses and bring our own strengths to the fore.”

According to Addo, the outcome of the first game will have a significant impact on how he approaches the games against South Korea and Uruguay.

“Every single game is different and the first match will be decisive,” he added.

“The subsequent games depend on the first one. If we lose, we need to be more attacking in the second match, but if not we can set ourselves up differently. It also depends how Uruguay and Korea Republic play against each other. In the end, it’s about mentality.”