World Cup 2022: Otto Addo names starting XI against Switzerland, Barnieh starts

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in his starting XI against Switzerland in the final pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday.

The forward will operate from the flanks and provide support as the Black Stars take on the European side.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi will be post with Tariq Lamptey and Baba Rahman operating from right and left respectively.

The gaffer has named debutant Salis Abdul Samed as well as Elisha Owusu.

Coach Otto Addo has also handed stating berth to Jordan Ayew, Inaki Willams, Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu.