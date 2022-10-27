World Cup 2022: Otto Addo says Black Stars can beat any team in Qatar

Coach Otto Addo is upbeat about the Black Stars' chances at the 2022 World Cup, claiming they can beat any team in Qatar.

Addo's side are in a difficult group. They will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, and while they haven't been given a chance to advance, the former Ghana international believes the country can excel with the right style of play.

"First of all, we want to play our style of play and I think Ghanaian teams in the past always play good football and this is also what we want we had previous tournaments where I think showed that Ghana has good footballers and this is also what we want.

"This comes surely also with victories and I think this is the first thing we want. If we can survive the group stage which I said is going to be very tough, then anything is possible," Addo said on TV3.

"I know that we can beat every team in the world. Everybody knows that at the World Cup, it will not come like the whole world expects things to be. I think the first match is very decisive and from there we can know how to go on the second match."

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by a match against South Korea four days later. The Black Stars' final group game is on December 2.