World Cup 2022: 'Otto Addo should not let us down' - Former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi is rooting for Otto Addo to lead the Black Stars to their World Cup target in Qatar.

Otto Addo qualified Ghana for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria, but their recent results haven't been encouraging, putting the former Ghana international under immense pressure.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and 1-0 to lowly ranked Nicaragua in their two pre-World Cup friendlies in September. Both results have led to criticism for Otto Addo, with some calling for his dismissal, but Kwesi Nyantakyi has complete faith in the Dortmund trainer scout.

Black Stars want to advance to the semi-finals, but they must first get out of a difficult group that includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

"I hope they will live up to expectations," Nyantakyi told Joy Sports.

"I think he must put in his very best because this is an opportunity for him [Otto Addo] as one of the few black coaches to lead a team at the World Cup — and one of the few from Ghana — the second after Kwasi Appiah to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup.

"Fortunately, the country is behind him and he should not let us down."

The World Cup begins on November 20, with the Black Stars' first game against Portugal on November 24. Following that, the four-time African champions will face South Korea and Uruguay to round out their group stage campaign.