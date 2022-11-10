GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s final squad for Qatar on Nov.14

Published on: 10 November 2022
Ghana head coach Otto Addo is set to announce his final  World Cup squad on November 14, 2022.

The Dortmund trainer has already released his 55 provisional list with some players reported to have missed out on the final squad.

As reported by Ghana’s biggest football website, some top performing players such as Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Felix Afena-Gyan (Cremonese) have been dropped from the final squad.

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnie is reported to be the only home based player to have made the list whilst Asante Kotoko’s Ibrahim Danlad has been dropped.

Coach Otto Addo will name his final squad on live television on Monday’ at the Multichoice Office.

Ghana will play Switzerland in its last preparatory game on Thursday November 17 before the World Cup kicks of on November 20.

The Black Stars will make their tournament return against Portugal on November 24, 2022.

Ghana is group H of the tournament alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

