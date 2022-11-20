World Cup 2022: Pele "had Ghana in mind!' when he predicted an African nation would be crowned champions

Brazil great Pele "had Ghana in mind" when he predicted an African nation would be crowned world champions one day as the African giants prepare to take on Portugal in their opening match n group H.

Pele, labelled 'greatest' by FIFA, forecasted in the 1970s that an African team would eventually win the World Cup before the end of the century.

But that is yet to be realized with Africa yet to produce a semi-finalist at the global stage.

The Black Stars of Ghana and the Teranga Lions of Senegal are the only two African countries to have reached the quarter-final stage.

Ghana take on Portugal in their opening match before playing South Korea and crucially Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo has said the great Pele had Ghana in mind when he made the bold prediction over 40 years ago.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said: "A long time ago, the greatest footballer that's ever lived, the Brazilian Pele, said that very soon an African country is going to lift that trophy, and I know that he had in mind Ghana.

"Let's all together rally around the young men and the team and make sure we give them our maximum support.

"They're going to go a long way away in Doha and Qatar, but they should know the entire nation, without distinction of politics, or religion, or ethnicity; the entire Ghanaian nation are 100 per cent solidly behind them."

Luis Suarez’s hand ball on the goal line at the 2010 Fifa World Cup, which led to their painful quarterfinal exit, still carries scars for the Ghanians and they will be intent on exacting revenge.

Interim manager Otto Addo, who only took charge in February, will ask his players to play with fire in their hearts and ice in their veins.

Thomas Partey, the fulcrum of the side, has emerged as a powerhouse midfielder for club and country. Inaki Williams, whose brother Nico is also at the tournament, albeit playing for Spain, is another exciting player who could help the Black Stars soar in a very challenging group.

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, will also be intent on building their family legacy by guiding an African nation to a first semifinal.