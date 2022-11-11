World Cup 2022: Photos & Video of some Black Stars players' wives/girlfriends

The Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup will be announced on Monday, and ahead of that, we take a look at some of the players' wives or girlfriends.

These are photos of players who are likely to make Otto Addo's squad with their partners.

Andre Ayew & Yvonne Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew is married to Yvonne Ayew for a long time and they have two daughters. The two daughters of Andre and Yvonne are called Inaya and Maha Ayew.

Jordan Ayew & Denise

Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah, and the couple has two children. They have a son named Razan Ayew and a daughter named Kiki.

Alexander Djiku & Heley

The Ghana defender married the beautiful Heley earlier this year, having been together for a long time. The couple have two children, Wesley and Elyana.

Inaki Williams & Patricia Morales

Inaki Williams is dating Patricia Morales and according to multiple reports in Spain, the pair have been together for the past five years.