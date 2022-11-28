World Cup 2022: Portugal coach pays tribute to FC Porto legend Fernando Gomes

Portugal coach Paul Bento has paid glowing tribute to FC legend Fernando Gomes following his passing at the weekend.

The club's greatest ever goalscorer died at aged 66 on Saturday.

The Portuguese coach took advantage of Sunday's press conference to pay his last respect to the legendary striker.

“We lost a very good person. My deepest condolences to Gomes and his family. I also want to express my condolences to Porto and Portuguese football.” he said.

Gomes amassed a staggering haul of 355 goals in 452 games in two spells at Porto, winning the European Cup with them in 1987.

He also won the Golden Boot in 1983 and 1985 as top marksman in European club football.

Gomes also played in Spain at Gijon and ended his playing days in the Portuguese capital with Sporting Lisbon.

"He was a synonym for class, goals and style throughout his career," the Portuguese Football Federation said of the striker who was capped 47 times.

Porto said that Gomes had been suffering from cancer over the last three years.