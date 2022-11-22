World Cup 2022: Portugal defender Nuno Mendes an injury doubt for Ghana clash

PSG defender Nuno Mendes could miss Portugal's opening World Cup game against Ghana due to injury.

Mendes is a doubt for the match on Thursday after missing Portugal's last two training sessions.

The left-back did not train on Tuesday at the request of coach Fernando Santos, who believes Mendes is not fully fit.

The Portugal federation confirmed the news, casting doubt on Mendes' availability to face Ghana. Raphael Guerreiro is an alternative to the youngster.

Mendes was the only player who did not travel to Doha for the game against Ghana at Stadium 974.

Ghana's match against Portugal will start at 4 p.m. local time.