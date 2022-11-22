World Cup 2022: Portugal defender Ruben Dias declares Ghana match must-win

Portugal defender Ruben Dias is only concerned with defeating Ghana in their opening match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former European champions have been tipped to win Group H, which also includes Uruguay and South Korea, and go on to win the competition.

But, according to the Manchester City player, he and his teammates are not thinking about the trophy right now because their priority is to beat four-time African champions Ghana on Thursday.

"For everyone, the only thing on our mind is to beat Ghana. Without it, everything is different. We have to think one day at a time because it's the best way to chart a victorious path. Now the focus is on beating Ghana and nothing else," Dias said.

Both teams arrived in Qatar after impressive victories. Portugal defeated Nigeria in Lisbon despite the absence of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suffering from stomach problems, while Ghana defeated Switzerland in Abu Dhabi despite the absence of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Alexander Djiku. Coach Otto Addo rested three key players, but their absence was not felt as expected.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.