World Cup 2022: Portugal defender Ruben Dias only thinking about beating Ghana

Portugal defender Ruben Dias wants the focus to be on their World Cup opener against Ghana, not on being champions.

According to the Manchester City player, despite being one of the favourites, the former European champions can't think about winning the trophy when they haven’t played their first game.

"For everyone, the only thing on our mind is to beat Ghana. Without it, everything is different. We have to think one day at a time because it's the best way to chart a victorious path. Now the focus is on beating Ghana and nothing else," he began saying at a press conference.

Dias defended himself when confronted with statements of confidence from teammates.

"I can only speak with propriety of what I think. And my conviction is that we cannot think about it [winning the trophy], we have to think game by game," he reinforced.

"I've seen teams that started to draw or lose and won, that can be relative. But we always want to win. In a competition like this, it is important to remember that it is a long competition and we need to have a lot of resilience."

The game between Portugal and Ghana will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.