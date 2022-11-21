World Cup 2022: Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves insists Portugal are focused for Ghana

Portugal and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves says the team is focused for the World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday.

Neves insists captain and star man Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular' form ahead of their World Cup opener against Ghana.

Ronaldo has been the most talked about footballer in recent days after an astonishing interview with TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan, with series of remarkable claims about Manchester United causing a lot of stir.

However, midfielder Neves insists the interview has not distracted Portugal's preparations towards the World Cup in Qatar.

"There is no controversy inside the changing room,” Neves said as quoted by TalkSPORT.

"So it is impossible for us to fear any impact around that controversy as there is no controversy inside the changing room.

"This controversy exists in the media, not in the changing room. It has been all said. We are 100% focused on our World Cup campaign.

"We have a spectacular environment in the national team. That is our focus.”

Neves expects his captain to have a 'phenomenal' tournament following the team's training in Qatar.

"From what I have been seeing in training, he [Ronaldo] is in spectacular form. Therefore, this is is not an issue that concerns us at all.

"We are totally aware that we have to perform as a team in order to get the most of each individual. Cristiano is no different. If we play well, Cristiano will be phenomenal."