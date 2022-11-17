World Cup 2022: Portugal send strong warning to Ghana with Nigeria thumping

Portugal thrashed Nigeria in a friendly to send a strong message to Ghana ahead of their World Cup clash next week.

Portugal were without their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is suffering from stomach upset, but they easily defeated Nigeria in Lisbon.

The former European champions chose Nigeria because they believe the Super Eagles are similar to Ghana. The Black Stars beat the Super Eagles in the African World Cup playoffs to secure qualification to Qatar in March.

Portugal's 4-0 thrashing of Nigeria serves as a stark warning to Ghana, who are riding high after beating Switzerland 2-0 earlier in the day.

Otto Addo's men must be wary of the Portuguese's enormous threat. They cannot afford to be unprepared for the clash in Doha next Thursday.

The match on November 24 will be the two countries' first game at the tournament before facing other group opponents South Korea and Uruguay.

Portugal won 2-1 the last time they met Ghana at the World Cup, with Ronaldo scoring the winner after a mistake by now retired goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.