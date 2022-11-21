World Cup 2022: Portugal star Bernardo Silva rejects Ronaldo questions ahead of Ghana clash

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has rejected claims the Portugal camp is disjointed due to Cristiano Ronaldo's issues with Manchester United.

The Portugal captain had an explosive interview with Piers Morgan before leaving to Qatar for the World Cup.

Silva says the team is focused and have no issues with forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I don't see any strange atmosphere in our team between Cristiano and another player," he said.

"It is his matter that he has to resolve individually with the right person."

"I see a motivated and focused Ronaldo, like everyone else, and he is another player here to help our country and the national team.

"There is a lot of talk about this topic, but we have a World Cup to play. I don't understand the persistence because there is nothing there."

"He's part of the team, obviously, but when he's not there, we know how to respond. Whenever he wasn't there, we responded well. We're ready.

"There are 26 of us, it doesn't matter if it's one person or another (playing)."