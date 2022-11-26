World Cup 2022: Portugal star Ronaldo describes win over Ghana as important

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo described last Thursday's victory over Ghana in the 2022 World Cup as crucial, believing it will help the former European champions advance out of Group H.

Following a scoreless first half, Ronaldo scored the game's first goal, a controversial penalty, to become the first player to score in five World Cup finals.

Andre Ayew then equalised for Ghana, but Portugal took the lead again with two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, before Osman Bukari's close-range header set up a tense finish.

"It was a beautiful moment in my fifth World Cup. We won and entered with the right foot. It was a very important victory. The first game is fundamental in these competitions.

But the record. Being the only player to score in five consecutive World Cups is a source of great pride. I am very happy for the excellent performance of the team. It was a difficult but fair victory," he said, speaking to journalists.

The 37-year-old striker also stressed that Manchester United is a "closed chapter".

"The most important thing was that the team won. That chapter is closed. My focus is exclusively on the World Cup. We wanted to get on the right foot and we did, we won, we played well and I helped the team. Everything else does not matter, only the selection of Portugal," he underlined.