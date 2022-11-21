World Cup 2022: Portugal star Ronaldo in ‘spectacular' form ahead of Ghana clash

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves says captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in "spectacular" form ahead of Thursday's World Cup opener against Ghana.

Neves dismissed speculation that the 37-year-old was out of shape, saying he looked like his old self in training.

“From what I’ve seen in training, he’s in spectacular shape,” Neves told a news conference in Qatar on Sunday.

“He doesn’t worry us at all, we as a team know perfectly well what we need to work on so that each individual stands out on gameday.”

“If we’re good as a team, Cristiano will be phenomenal.”

Neves also claims that Ronaldo's explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward claimed that the team had betrayed him and that he was being forced out, had not caused any disruptions in the Portugal locker room.

“Sure, it’s impossible for us to walk around without been asked about the controversy, but I don’t think there’s any controversy at all between us in the changing room,” added 25-year-old Neves. “We have a spectacular environment right here.”

After missing Thursday’s friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon due to a stomach problem, Ronaldo trained normally on Saturday, smiling and joking with his team-mates.

Portugal are in World Cup Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.