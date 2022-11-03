World Cup 2022: President Akufo-Addo secures $2m MTN sponsorship for Black Stars.

The Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his personal intervention in bokering the $2m MTN sponsorship deal for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup

The Ghana Football Association officially announced MTN Ghana as the Black Stars' headline sponsor for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday at a ceremony held at the FA Headquarters.

The CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, revealed during the ceremony that the $2 million sponsorship package was cooked by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Adadevoh in his speech disclosed that “Today was made possible, starting off by a meeting with the Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita, our Senior Vice President for Market, Mr. Ebenezer Asante and H. E. the President, to discuss the sponsorship that we celebrate today.”

The MTN Group delegation paid a courtesy call on H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his hotel during his visit to New York for the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last September. During the meeting with the group delegation, the President of the Republic urged them to support the Senior National Team prepare for the World Cup.

In his address, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, acknowledged MTN's contribution to sports development and thanked them for investing in sports.

He also added, “as the sector Minister, I can assure you that my Ministry is the custodian of every penny for the National teams, and just like every other corporate support we continue to receive, the funds will be used judiciously.”

He then went further to add, “ladies and gentlemen, we could not have achieved this great support without the personal intervention of His Excellency, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, President of the GFA, recognized MTN as the Association's longest-standing partner. He praised the network provider for the numerous partnerships the association has had with them.

He also stated that the players chosen for the 26-man squad would be warriors representing the Ghanaian flag.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom