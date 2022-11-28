World Cup 2022: Preview - Ghana's clash with South Korea expected to be tight and cagey

It's a must win match for both South Korea and Ghana if they are to have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the two sides clash in Al-Rayyan on Monday.

The Black Stars were defeated by Portugal in a five-goal thriller during their Group H opener. South Korea's opening game was completely different in that they were held to a goalless draw against Uruguay.

This game is likely to turn into a stressful clash like South Korea's curtain raiser against Uruguay.

Instead of constant entertainment that reminds one of Ghana's high-energy game against the Portuguese, the Asians' clash with was boring with little goalmouth action.

In spite of five goals scored, Ghana's opening in that game was goalless until Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in the 65th minute brought the match to life. The Black Stars scored twice from only three shots at goal.

South Korea looked extremely well-organised in their 0-0 draw against Uruguay and their structure and shape will help them against Ghana.

The head coach Paulo Bento will be hoping that he can get Napoli Min-Jaekim, Napoli's defender, in time for his game however, their twelve clean sheets from their 19 recent international games shows their power.

Making sure to blunt the Uruguayan attack that includes players like Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani is no easy feat.

Ghana aren't able to boast the same level of quality, but relying mostly on Athletico Bilbao's Inaki Williams, who is waiting for his first international goal as well as the thrilling Ajax youngster Mohammed Kudus.

But, despite their defensive resolve however, they Taegeuk Warriors were unable to bring out the best of their attacking skills and they were unable to get a single shot at Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Heung Min Son is the attack chief of South Korea but he was frequently isolated on the wing in the battle against Uruguayans and if they're to win, you feel that it's up to Heung Min-Son to do his part.

Despite allowing three goals in a game against Portugal, Ghana are also known for their defensive discipline and had managed to keep six clean sheets over eight games prior to the match.

One of the games they lost in the friendly before the tournament was against World Cup favourites Brazil, therefore Ghana coach Otto Addo will be backing his team to remain strong against the teams from Asia.

It can result in low scoring games, and this is usually the case with Ghana's games which have seen less than 2.5 goals score in their last 21 international matches.

If both teams have failed score in the last 10 competitive matches it's not a bad idea to think that the Asian team to be involved in a second tense affair.

Under 2.5 goals appears to be a great wager for those who bet on odds however, this could be a tight game and only one goal will be required to settle the matter.

Key stat

There have been just two goals scored across South Korea's last three internationals matches.

Team news

South Korea Hee-Chan Hwang is not expected to recover from a hamstring injury so Gue-Sung Cho could replace Ui-Jo Hwang in attack. Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim faces a late fitness test.

Ghana Captain Andre Ayew and defender Alidu Seidu are expected to be available despite injury fears. Ayew, Alidu, Inaki Williams and Mohammad Kudus are one booking away from a suspension.

Probable teams

South Korea (4-3-3) Seung-Gyu Kim; Moon-Hwan Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Jin-Su Kim; Woo-Young Jung, Hwang In-Beom, Jae-Sung Lee; Sang-Ho Na, Gue-Sung Cho, Heung-Min Son.

Ghana (5-3-2) Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Djiku, Salisu, Baba; Partey, Sulemana, Kudus; A Ayew, Williams.

Inside info

South Korea

Top scorer in probable team Heung-Min Son Star player Heung-Min Son Penalty taker Heung-Min Son Assist ace Woo-Yeong Jung Set-piece aerial threat Min-Jae Kim Card magnet Woo-Young Jung

Ghana

Top scorer in probable team Andre Ayew Star player Thomas Partey Penalty taker Andre Ayew Assist ace Andre Ayew Set-piece aerial threat Inaki Williams Card magnet Mohammed Salisu

South Korea v Ghana Bet Builder

Under 2.5 goals Under 2.5 goals has landed in 21 of Ghana’s last 30 international matches and that trend could be enhanced against South Korea, who failed to register a shot on target in their 0-0 draw with Uruguay.

Mohamed Salisu to be carded The Southampton centre-back has picked up four yellows in 14 Premier League appearances this term, having been booked ten times in 34 games last season.

Under 10.5 corners With goalmouth action expected to be scarce, corners may also be hard to come by. There were seven in Uruguay's opener and only six in Ghana's.

Price guide 9-1

Match information

Stadium Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Fifa rankings South Korea 28, Ghana 61 Weather Sunny, 28C