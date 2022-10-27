World Cup 2022: Prince Tagoe suggests what Black Stars should do to ‘surprise everyone’

Former Ghana international Prince Tagoe explained what Black Stars need to do to have an excellent World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars will arrive in the Arab country as the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and are expected to exit in the first round due to their difficult group.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage of the tournament, which begins on November 20.

"We have the qualities [but] it’s just the matter of making sure those who are playing and having more time, they are fit for the tournament," Tagoe, who was at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, said on Radio Gold.

"It’s going to come from the selection and the decision from the coach because individually I think we have the qualities.

"And one good thing is that we are not the favourite but that is when we can surprise people.

"So if the team is able to come together and they are not going to be selfish like I want to score and be known and they are going to work as a team, I think we can do something.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by a match against South Korea four days later. The Black Stars' final group game is on December 2.