World Cup 2022: "Qatar, here we come"- Inaki Williams shares excitement ahead of tournament

Inaki Williams has expressed his readiness ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Athletic Bilbao forward was named in Ghana's final 26-man squad for the tournament which begins on November 20 while his younger brother made the Spanish team.

With the brothers set to become the second pair of Ghanaian siblings to represent different countries at the World Cup, an excited Williams shared the moment on social media.

"For the old. Qatar, here we come," wrote Inaki Williams.

The Williams brothers have been in fine for Athletic Bilbao this season in the Spanish La Liga, with the Ghanaian forward netting five goals in the ongoing campaign.

The Ghana Football Association managed to convince Inaki to play for the Black Stars this year and has since made two appearances for the national team.

He made his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil before following it up with a clash against Nicaragua.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.