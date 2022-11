GHANAsoccernet.com brings you live updates in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The grand Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Qatar's capital Doha, with a seating capacity of 60,000, will host the opening game and ceremony of the championship event.

To follow the custom of the host nation opening the competition, the fixture has been moved up by one day.