World Cup 2022: Qatari giants Al Sadd congratulate Andre Ayew on Ghana selection

Qatari giants Al Sadd have congratulated star forward Andre Ayew on his selection to the Ghana squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Al Sadd wished Ayew luck in the upcoming tournament after Black Stars coach Otto Addo confirmed the former Marseille and Swansea man as captain of the 26-man squad on Monday.

Andre Ayew is the 15th #AlSadd player selected for the #2022WorldCup We wish him all the best! pic.twitter.com/rdnFiyAmex — 🏆 #77 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 14, 2022

The 32-year-old becomes the third Ghanaian player to appear in three World Cups, following Asamoah Gyan (2006, 2010, and 2014). (2006, 2010 and 2014).

Ayew was the first to report to Ghana's camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for the leg of preparations for the World Cup which gets underway on November 20.

The former Ghana U-20 international is highly motivated for his 10th tournament with the Black Stars since his debut in 2007.

Ghana are heading into the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team, and experts do not expect them to advance from Group H, which includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

However, Ayew has been upbeat in all of his interviews. In a recent one, he stated that the Black Stars have the potential to surprise.

“I believe in the players that we have, I believe in the squad we have, especially if everyone will be there and there are no injuries and we have a full squad. I think we can create surprises, but it's only on that grass that will speak. But we have to accept and respect the fact that we are not favourites,” Ayew said to Al Jazeera.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal. They will play South Korea four days later and then conclude the group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.