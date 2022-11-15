World Cup 2022: RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed 'very happy and proud' to make Ghana final squad

RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has reacted to his inclusion in Ghana's final squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, says he is 'happy and proud' for the opportunity.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder made the cut to Otto Addo's final 26-man squad for the World Cup tournament which was announced on Monday.

Abdul Samed who hasn't represented Ghana at any level will do so in Qatar when the global showpiece begins in few days time.

The highly-rated footballer will get the chance for his first appearance in the White shirt when the Black Stars take on Switzerland in a final pre-tournament friendly on Thursday.

Abdul Samed took to his Twitter page to express his elation to his invitation to the Ghana national team describing it as 'dream come true'.

"Very happy and proud to join the Black Stars for the 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 𝑪𝒖𝒑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 🇬🇭 Thank you to everyone who believed in me. Dreams come true 🙏🏾" He posted on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/AbdulSamedSali/status/1592230897251921920?t=AFWaqbqUMuiBuYUxkQoHWQ&s=19

The midfielder has been in superb form for Lens in the French Ligue 1 this season since joining from Clermont Foot in the summer.

Abdul Samed has made 15 league appearances this campaign where he scored once in the process.

He has been rated as the sixth best player in the French top-flight this season by Lequipe following his masterful displays for Lens who are second behind PSG.