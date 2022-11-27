World Cup 2022: Reading fans in Qatar show Baba Rahman love

Baba Rahman met and shared a special moment with some Reading fans in Qatar on Saturday.

The Ghana international made his World Cup debut against Portugal last Thursday and performed admirably despite the Black Stars' 3-2 loss.

Rahman played a role in both of Ghana's goals, recording a pre-assist and an assist in the tense match at Doha's Stadium 974.

He can, however, be blamed for Portugal's second goal, as he failed to intercept the pass that Joao Felix clinically buried.

Reading fans who made the trip to Qatar to support England stopped by Black Stars hotel and were glad to meet their left-back.

Brilliant experience meeting the #blackstars players and staff - really friendly bunch! All the best for the tournament 🤝 https://t.co/POeprz2ULF — Phil Rushton (@PhilTheRush) November 27, 2022

Rahaman is on loan at the Championship club from Chelsea for the second straight season, and there is no doubt that the fans appreciate his hard work and commitment.

The 28-year-old is expected to start Ghana’s second match of the tournament against South Korea on Monday.

The Black Stars need a win to stay alive.