World Cup 2022: Reuben Neves fires warning to Ghana, says Cristiano Ronaldo will be phenomenal

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves has sent a strong warning to Ghana ahead of their group H opener on Thursday November 24.

According to the Wolves captain, their talisman and captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in top form and ready for the tournament.

“From what I’ve seen in training, he’s in spectacular shape,” Neves told a news conference in tournament host Qatar on Sunday.

“He doesn’t worry us at all, we as a team know perfectly well what we need to work on so that each individual stands out on gameday.”

“If we’re good as a team, Cristiano will be phenomenal.”

Neves added that Cristiano Ronaldo's recent interview with Piers Morgan on Manchester United has no effect on the Portuguese team.

“Sure, it’s impossible for us to walk around without been asked about the controversy, but I don’t think there’s any controversy at all between us in the changing room,” added 25-year-old Neves.

“We have a spectacular environment right here.”

Ronaldo missed Portugal's final preparatory game against Nigeria in Lisbon due to a stomach problem.

Portugal are in World Cup Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.