World Cup 2022: Ronaldo celebrates reaching 500 million Instagram followers ahead of Ghana match

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to debut at the World Cup in Qatar, but he has already reached the round number of 500 million followers on Instagram.

“My life, career and thoughts shared with you, always. You are part of my story and all together we have achieved so much. More than I could dream. In every publication, at every moment, I feel your support. Thank you!" wrote the Portugal captain to mark the feat.

A stratospheric number of 500 million followers, in this case, well ahead of Lionel Messi who has 377 million followers on the same social network.

Ronaldo is looking forward to Portugal's World Cup opener against Ghana, which he has described as "most difficult".

Both teams arrived in Qatar after impressive victories. Portugal defeated Nigeria in Lisbon despite the absence of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suffering from stomach problems, while Ghana defeated Switzerland in Abu Dhabi despite the absence of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Alexander Djiku. Coach Otto Addo rested three key players, but their absence was not felt as expected.

“I believe our national team has tremendous potential to win the World Cup. We will see. I believe we can. I have that hope, that belief.

“But like these competitions always teach us; we must think calmly. We must think and focus on the first group game. We must think about the Ghana game which is the most difficult one. We must start well, gain some confidence and we will go from there,” he said at a news conference.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.