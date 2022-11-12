World Cup 2022: Ronaldo charges teammates to go raise the flag of Portugal high in Qatar

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in high spirits ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Manchester United forward will lead the 2016 European champions to the tournament which could be his last in the Portuguese colours.

Following the announcement of Portugal's final squad for the global showpiece, the 37-year-old took to social media to charge his teammates to ready to make the country proud.

“Once more ready to raise the name of Portugal high. There are 26 names on Mister Fernando Santos' list, but we are all summoned! Force Portugal!," he posted on social media.

Ronaldo is having a tough campaign with Manchester United in the English Premier League, having scored only three goals in 16 matches.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or is hoping to the World Cup will be a turning point for his season.

Portugal have been drawn in Group H alongside African giants Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay.